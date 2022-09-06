x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Multiple people shot in Washington County, Maryland, deputies say

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public at this time.

More Videos

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Deputies say multiple people are injured following a shooting in Washington County, Maryland Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 12900 block of Bickle Road in Smithsburg, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

There is no word on the exact number of people who were injured in the shooting citing "multiple victims" and officials have not said how serious the injuries may be.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public at this time. No suspect information has been released at this time. 

Congressman David Trone took to Twitter following the shooting asking people in the area to stay away while officials investigate. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Parents, victims testify at gun violence hearing after Buffalo, Uvalde mass shootings

Among parents and victims, one Texas girl who covered herself in blood to survive is set to speak at the House Oversight and Reform Committee's hearing on gun violence today.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.