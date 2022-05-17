Woman arrested at Dulles airport in connection to 2021 shooting death of Maryland man

STERLING, Va. — Police arrested a Maryland woman on charges of first and second-degree murder after she flew from El Salvador to Washington Dulles Internation Airport Sunday.
According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 23-year-old Norma Elizabeth Rivas Villacorta from Riverdale Maryland was taken into custody at an arrival gate. She was later turned over to FBI special agents and Prince George's County Police.
Villacorta was wanted in connection to the 2021 death of 20-year-old Kayshaun Daly.
Police claim officers arrived at a home in the 6700 block of Oakland Avenue on May 22, 2021. Inside the home they found Daly suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the home.
Prince George's County detectives say Villacorta was in a relationship with Daly. An arrest warrant was filed in September 2021.
Within days of the deadly shooting, Villacorta left the country. She has been arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. She remains in custody in Loudoun County.
