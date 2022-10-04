Woman crashes into multiple cars, deputy vehicle in Loudoun County

The woman was wanted for a felony probation violation.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022 about the "Drive to Save Lives" campaign in Virginia.

A wanted Leesburg woman is in custody after she crashed into multiple vehicles, including a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) car, Friday afternoon, according to deputies.

Deputies say they attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle driven by the suspect in the area of Clubhouse Drive, off of King Street.

The woman then fled the area, striking three parked vehicles as well as an LCSO car with her vehicle as she attempted to escape deputies.

The pursuit continued onto Route 15 where she caused a crash near Battlefield Parkway before her vehicle became disabled a short distance later.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The unidentified suspect was wanted for a felony probation violation, according to deputies.

The investigation is active and ongoing.