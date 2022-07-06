AAA worker struck, killed while helping stranded motorist in Prince George's Co.

Investigators say 69-year-old Anthony Okozi was pronounced dead at the scene.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Troopers say a AAA worker is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist in Bowie, Maryland, late Tuesday night.

Maryland State Police investigators say troopers were called to a report of a crash on Westbound Route 50 in the area of Collington Road around 11:15 p.m.

According to the troopers' preliminary investigation, the AAA worker, identified as 69-year-old Anthony Okozi, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was providing fuel to a disabled motorist in a Chevy Express van. The van was stopped partially in a lane and partially on the left shoulder of Route 50. Okozi's AAA vehicle was parked directly behind the van with emergency yellow strobe lights activated and traffic cones on display for visibility, according to MSP investigators.

A black Jeep Cherokee Laredo driven by 21-year-old Joseph Anderson of Rockville, Maryland, was traveling westbound on Route 50. For reasons that are still under investigation, Anderson swerved to the left to avoid the AAA vehicle and hit Okozi while he was fueling the van.

MSP says Okozi was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash.

Charges against Anderson are pending following the completion of the investigation.

Maryland has a "Move Over Law," which requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when approaching emergency, law enforcement, tow truck, utility, and transportation vehicles while they are stopped, standing, or parked on a highway with their red, amber, or yellow lights flashing.

Originally passed in 2010, the law was expanded in 2014 to include tow truck drivers.