Police: 24-year-old struck, killed by car in Lorton

This is the 12th pedestrian related fatality in the county this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LORTON, Va. — A 24-year-old has died after being struck by a truck early Friday morning in Lorton, according to police.

Lorton County Police responded to Richmond Highway, over the ramp from northbound I-95, around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a fatal crash.

Through an initial investigation, detectives determined that Keith Thomas was walking in the southbound lanes of the highway. A driver of a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling in the same lanes and struck Thomas in the roadway.

The driver called authorities for help, but during that time Thomas was struck by other vehicles.

Rescue personnel responded and pronounced Thomas dead at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is active and ongoing.

According to the police department, this is the 12th pedestrian-related fatality in the county to date in 2022. As of this time in 2021, there were 7 pedestrian-related fatalities.