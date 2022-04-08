Here's why you will see extra police on I-95 in Virginia and Maryland this weekend

A number of East Coast states are partnering in the "Drive to Save Lives" traffic safety initiative. There will be increased patrols both Friday and Saturday.

VIRGINIA, USA — If you have plans to drive on I-95 in Virginia or Maryland Friday or Saturday, you can expect to see an increased number of troopers on the roads. Both states are part of 15 East Coast states participating in the annual safety initiative, '"Drive to Save Lives."

The two-day event will span along I-95 from Maine to Florida. The increased patrols will be present on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9. Motorists can expect to see the increased presence of troopers along Virginia's entire 178 miles of I-95, all the way from North Carolina to Maryland, according to Virginia State Police.

“With April being distracted driving awareness month and traffic crashes in Virginia on the rise, this enhanced, multi-agency enforcement initiative along the East Coast couldn’t come at a better time,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police.

#VSP among 15 East Coast states 4/8-9/22 participating in I-95 "Drive to Save Lives" traffic safety enforcement campaign. 🚨5,350 traffic crashes along #Virginia's 178-miles of I-95 in 2021. #BuckleUp #PhoneDown #NoNeed2Speed pic.twitter.com/7b6hrKCct7 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) April 7, 2022

According to Virginia State Police, in 2021, there were 5,350 traffic crashes along I-95, ranging from minor fender-benders to fatal crashes.

Law enforcement officials also sent out a reminder to drivers about Virginia's "Move Over Law," which requires drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If a driver is unable to move over, they must slow down to pass the vehicle.