Teacher discovers bomb threat at Bull Run Middle School

Students at Bull Run Middle School are being evacuated after a teacher discovered a bomb threat on Friday, according to Prince William County Police.
The threat is currently under investigation and police did not initially specify how the teacher made the discovery. They said the area surrounding the school will be closed as the investigation continues.
