x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Teacher discovers bomb threat at Bull Run Middle School

The Bull Run Middle School students have been taken to Battlefield High School as the threat is investigated.

More Videos

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from Feb. 11, 2022)

Students at Bull Run Middle School are being evacuated after a teacher discovered a bomb threat on Friday, according to Prince William County Police. 

The threat is currently under investigation and police did not initially specify how the teacher made the discovery. They said the area surrounding the school will be closed as the investigation continues.

WUSA9 will update this story as more information is confirmed by our newsroom.

RELATED: Teenager charged with 'threats to bomb' at a mall in Woodbridge, police say

RELATED: 2 teens arrested in connection to bomb threats at DC schools

RELATED: 8 DC schools targeted by Wednesday bomb threats, police confirm all-clear

RELATED: Leaders at Black colleges alert, undeterred by bomb threats

RELATED: Howard University cancels classes Friday for mental health day after 2 bomb threats in a week

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.