Teenager charged with 'threats to bomb' at a mall in Woodbridge, police say

Police say the teenager had called in the threat from the cell phone of a mall employee.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Virginia teen was arrested and charged for bomb threats made at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge over the weekend, which were later determined to be unwarranted.

Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) officers responded to the mall around 6:45 p.m. Saturday to investigate a bomb threat. The Public Safety Communications Center said an unknown caller had phoned in the threat. While searching the mall "a suspicious device" was found in the food court, and police evacuated the mall. Police said the device was determined not to be a threat, and nothing else was found during their search.

"Units searched the mall and no other suspicious devices were located and there is no danger to the public," PWPD tweeted around 9:45 p.m. "Police units will be clearing the scene."

Preliminary investigation shows that the bomb threat was called in using a mall employee's cell phone. But police say the teen asked the employee to use their phone, and the employee was not aware a threat had been made.

A 14-year-old boy was identified as the caller, and police learned he had been reported missing by family on Saturday. The teenager and a family member showed up at a Prince William County Police station Sunday, and he was taken into police custody.

The teen is now being held at the juvenile detention center, and a court date is still pending. He's charged with "threats to bomb."