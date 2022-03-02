Howard University cancels classes Friday for mental health day after 2 bomb threats in a week

The university is encouraging its school community to take this time away from classes and offices to focus on themselves.

WASHINGTON — Howard University is suspending classes Friday for students and staff for a mental health day after receiving two bomb threats targeting the campus in a span of a week.

University leaders said between the pandemic and the multiple bomb threats against the campus this week, it's really taken a toll on staff and students who were already under a tremendous amount of stress, and they just need a day.

In recognition of the additional challenges that have been heaped upon our shoulders, Howard University will close on Friday, February 4, and will reopen for normal operations on Monday, February 7. pic.twitter.com/qlSI3sbpJv — Howard University (@HowardU) February 3, 2022

Howard University was among several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the nation that received bomb threats Monday and Tuesday.

The school declared a shelter in place on campus Tuesday morning and issued an all-clear around 6:15 a.m. that morning after conducting a sweep. On Monday morning, D.C. Police received a report of a bomb threat at an unoccupied administrative building at Howard University around 4:30 a.m. MPD's Explosive Ordinance Division (EOD) responded and did a sweep of the building. Nothing hazardous was found Monday and they cleared the scene.

Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick said there is no news about a suspect or suspects.