6 DC schools evacuated after bomb threats

Dunbar, Roosevelt, Ron Brown, KIPP DC Prep, Seed charter and idea charter schools were all targeted.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from Tuesday's bomb threat at Dunbar High School.

DC police are investigating confirmed bomb threats to six schools that were made Wednesday. Three of the threats happened just minutes apart around 12:30 p.m. More threats were reported shortly after.

Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown high schools were all evacuated after the threats were made.

Idea Public Charter School in Northeast and DC Seed Public Charter School in Southeast also received threats at lunchtime, however, officials have not confirmed if there was an evacuation.

Police confirmed just before 2:30 p.m. that KIPP DC Prep School also received a threat.

"DC Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing," said Enrique Gutiérrez, press secretary at District of Columbia Public Schools.

#BREAKING UPDATE: MPD now confirms they are responding to at least 6 bomb threats at various schools in the District, including charter schools. @wusa9 https://t.co/13DR37t4UP — Susan Phillips (@Starbuck1004) February 9, 2022

DC Police and DC Fire/EMS were sent to the schools to investigate.

On Tuesday, the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, was evacuated from an event at Dunbar High School after another bomb threat. A security detail on his team reportedly approached him and said "we have to go" in the midst of a tour.

“We had a threat today to the facility so we did, basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody," Gutiérrez said after the incident. "I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment.”

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month.