Dept. Homeland Security now involved, after bomb threats made to 8 DC schools in a single day

The announcement capped a second harried day in the District for thousands of students and teachers who quickly evacuated their buildings.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security is now tracking Wednesday’s threats to eight D.C. high schools, WUSA9 and CBS News have learned, marking a significant step in the investigation of bomb threats to District schools for a second straight day.

Officials briefed Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas Wednesday afternoon, as he reviewed preparations for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The officials noted DHS is now monitoring for similar threats online, adding to resources deployed by the Metropolitan Police, FBI, and ATF.

“DHS is coordinating with our federal, state, local, and community partners and will continue to monitor the situation,” a spokesperson for the secretary said.

The announcement capped a second harried day in the District for thousands of students and teachers who quickly evacuated their buildings.

After a phone threat Tuesday forced U.S. Secret Service to lead Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff out of Dunbar High School, Wednesday brought half a dozen threats to other D.C. schools between noon and 1 p.m.

NEW: DC Schools Bomb Threats —>



Multiple officials tell me & @NicoleSganga the Department of Homeland Security is now tracking Wednesday’s threats to 7 DC schools, continues to monitor for similar threats online.



Unclear if Sec Mayorkas has been briefed.https://t.co/XLkafplLxp — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) February 9, 2022

Schools threatened include:

Dunbar High School

Friendship Public Charter School in NoMa

Theodore Roosevelt in Petworth

Ron Brown in Deanwood

KIPP DC College Preparatory near Gallaudet University

McKinley Technology High School in Eckington

Seed School of Washington in Fort Dupont

IDEA Public Charter School in Deanwood

Police found no hazardous materials in any of the schools, and students were allowed to reenter some of the buildings by 3 p.m.

“In the past 24 hours, DC Public Schools has received bomb threats at three of our high schools,” D.C. schools chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee tweeted before staff and police reported five more threats.

“These are troublesome incidents that we take very seriously. All students & staff were safely evacuated in accordance with DCPS protocols, and MPD responded swiftly to the schools.”

Two federal officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing investigations said it was likely Tuesday’s call to Dunbar was made by a “punk kid” who had no larger motivation.

It is unclear if Wednesday’s threats are linked. Law enforcement hesitated to immediately call the incidents “copycat threats,” until more information is known.

WATCH NEXT: Doug Emhoff evacuated from Dunbar High School during Black History Month event