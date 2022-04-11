Fiery tractor-trailer crash leaves one dead, lanes closed on I-66

Due to the clean-up, all eastbound lanes of I-66 in Prince William County are now shut down, just before Exit 43.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A crash Monday morning that left fire and a death in its wake on I-66 has brought crews out to clean up debris.

Officials say a tractor-trailer was found on the side of the highway engulfed in flames. The crash happened just before 9 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

Ultimately, one fatality was confirmed. The person who has died as a result has not been identified, as police still work to notify their family.

Due to the clean-up, all eastbound lanes of I-66 in Prince William County are now shut down, just before Exit 43. VSP added that the highway closure is likely to last a while.

The incident is currently still under investigation as Prince William County Fire covers the scene.