Maryland

Prince George’s County fiery crash closes down Rt. 50-eastbound

Officials are working to reopen all lanes.
Credit: WUSA9

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A car in flames that led to a crash and injuries closed down all lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 in Prince George’s County Monday morning.

All lanes were blocked off on 50 eastbound before US-301 (Exit 13) initially. Three lanes have since reopened and delays of approximately two miles have been reported as of 9 a.m.

Maryland State Police said that there was a car that caught on fire in the eastbound lanes around 7:40 a.m. Traffic then slowed down in the area after the fire sparked, which led to a crash between two cars. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

