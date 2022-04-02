4 hospitalized, 1 in serious condition after Great Falls crash

Fairfax Police say the crash involved two vehicles and shut down all lanes of Leesburg Pike.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police are on the scene of a two-car crash that has left four people injured, one with critical injuries.

Officers responded to the intersection of Leesburg pike and Colvin Run Road Saturday morning. At the scene, they were able to determine that a total of four people were injured in the crash. They were transported to area hospitals.

Police say at least one of those individuals suffered what appears to be life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate the circumstances that led to this crash.

The four people taken to the hospital remain hospitalized.

The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.