Virginia

Driver seriously injured when tractor-trailer overturns on I-95 in Stafford Co.

The tractor-trailer overturned after losing control and colliding with a guardrail, Virginia State Police said.
Credit: Virginia State Police

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after he drive his truck off the road and crashed along Interstate 95 Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 135 on I-95 just after 8:30 p.m. in Stafford County.

A preliminary investigation found that the tractor-trailer was headed southbound on I-95 when it ran off the road and collided with a guard rail. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire. 

I-95 southbound was shutdown for the crash investigation but has since reopened.

Virginia State Police have not released any information about the driver's identity. Police have not determined what caused the driver to lose control.

Credit: Virginia State Police

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

