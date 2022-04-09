Good Samaritans pull driver, passenger away from burning car on Capitol Hill

Early morning crash Saturday leads to DUI charges.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said a suspected drunk driver and her passenger were pulled to safety after their car hit a protective barrier and caught fire early Saturday morning.

USCP said at approximately 2 a.m., a Volkswagen Jetta caught on fire after it crashed into a vehicle barricade at 2nd Street Northeast and East Capitol Street.

In a release, USCP said drivers in the area pulled over and exited their vehicles to help.

A citizen and a Supreme Court Police Officer pulled the female driver and the male passenger away from the burning Volkswagen Jetta.

Crews with DC Fire and EMS put out the car fire and transported the driver and the passenger to the hospital. Police say their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Volkswagen was traveling westbound on East Capitol Street when it crossed 2nd Street, Northeast, ran over traffic cones, and then slammed into the raised vehicle barrier.

Good Samaritans Pull Suspected Impaired Driver & Passenger Away From Burning Vehicle: https://t.co/L8Z8gaecOg pic.twitter.com/7MJ5a6UlDY — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 9, 2022