Two men shot near 7-Eleven in Manassas

Police are investigating to identify a suspect and determine a motive in the shooting.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2022 about the crime in Prince William County.

Police are investigating after two men were shot near a 7-Eleven in Manassas Friday night.

The double shooting happened in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., according to the Prince William County Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The condition of the victims are unknown. The identity of the victims and the suspect has not been released.

Residents can expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues, police said.

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Manassas; #PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting with injuries that occurred in the area of Sudley Manor Dr. and Williamson Blvd. Area residents can expect a heavy police presence while the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/U6odQMSK8J — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) August 20, 2022

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.