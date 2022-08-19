Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the assault suspect in the incident.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect.

Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.

The incident happened on July 20 in the hallway of an apartment building located on Colston Drive, off of Grubb Road, in Silver Spring. Police responded just after 2 p.m. and spoke with the victim who stated that she was walking in the hallway of the building when an unknown man attacked and choked her.

The suspect has been described as a Black or Hispanic man with a light complexion and around 16 to 20 years of age. According to police, he is estimated to be 5 feet and 8 inches tall with a thin build.

At the time of the incident, the unidentified man was wearing a light brown or tan t-shirt, with the words “Playboy” written on the front, and brown shorts.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect with the help of the sketch released of him.