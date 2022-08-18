Police: Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle crash in Seven Corners

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as police investigate the cause of the collision.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from Oct. 2021 about tips to improve pedestrian safety.

A pedestrian was killed after a crash involving two vehicles in Seven Corners Thursday morning, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police officers responded to Arlington Boulevard, nearby the Chilcanos RestoBar, around 9:40 a.m. after a report of the two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries sustained in the crash. According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene. Police are working to investigate the cause of the collision.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No further information has been released regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.