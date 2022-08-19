x
Virginia

Employee facing multiple charges for embezzling $47K from Purcellville business

The suspect is facing over 20 charges for the embezzlement.

An employee of a Purcellville business is facing multiple charges after the company discovered $47,000 was missing in July.

The business owner reported to the Purcellville Police Department on July 12 that after balancing his financial books he determined that a large sum of money was unaccounted for.

Police conducted a forensic investigation into the incident and connected the case to an employee that wrote checks from a corporate account to himself.

The investigating officer gathered evidence and obtained warrants for petit larceny, embezzlement, and 23 counts of forgery and uttering.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

