Employee facing multiple charges for embezzling $47K from Purcellville business

The suspect is facing over 20 charges for the embezzlement.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PURCELLVILLE, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is the national headlines from Aug. 19, 2022.

An employee of a Purcellville business is facing multiple charges after the company discovered $47,000 was missing in July.

The business owner reported to the Purcellville Police Department on July 12 that after balancing his financial books he determined that a large sum of money was unaccounted for.

Police conducted a forensic investigation into the incident and connected the case to an employee that wrote checks from a corporate account to himself.

The investigating officer gathered evidence and obtained warrants for petit larceny, embezzlement, and 23 counts of forgery and uttering.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Watch Next: Middle School counselor allowed to work despite being convicted sex offender