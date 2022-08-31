IDEA charter school in DC locked down after 2 teens shot near the campus

Police say one of the teens has critical injuries.

WASHINGTON — A public charter school in Northeast D.C. is on lockdown Wednesday morning after two teens were shot near the school.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the double shooting that was reported around 10 a.m. near the IDEA Public Charter School in the 4500 block of Lee Street Northeast.

When officers arrived at the location, they found two teens who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and were conscious and breathing. Police say one of the teens has critical injuries. The second victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening. Investigators have not released any additional information about the victims in this case.

Police are still working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

