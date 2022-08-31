x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

IDEA charter school in DC locked down after 2 teens shot near the campus

Police say one of the teens has critical injuries.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A public charter school in Northeast D.C. is on lockdown Wednesday morning after two teens were shot near the school.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the double shooting that was reported around 10 a.m. near the IDEA Public Charter School in the 4500 block of Lee Street Northeast. 

When officers arrived at the location, they found two teens who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and were conscious and breathing. Police say one of the teens has critical injuries. The second victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening. Investigators have not released any additional information about the victims in this case.

Police are still working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

READ NEXT:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Greatest Hit: DC teen one of the nation's youngest pilots

Before You Leave, Check This Out