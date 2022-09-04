Woman dead, man injured in Fairfax County shooting

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident appears to be domestic-related.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Fairfax County early Sunday morning, police say.

Fairfax County Police were called to report of shooting at a residence in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victims appear to be a couple, and the incident was likely domestic-related.

Fairfax County Police said in a tweet, "This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community."

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting.