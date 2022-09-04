x
Virginia

Woman dead, man injured in Fairfax County shooting

A preliminary investigation revealed the incident appears to be domestic-related.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Fairfax County early Sunday morning, police say.

Fairfax County Police were called to report of shooting at a residence in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. 

A preliminary investigation revealed the victims appear to be a couple, and the incident was likely domestic-related.

Fairfax County Police said in a tweet, "This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community." 

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

