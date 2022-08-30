x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Boy seriously injured in stabbing on the Custis Trail in Virginia

The boy told police a suspect allegedly approached and stabbed him before he fled on foot.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Custis Trail Saturday night.

On Aug. 27, officers were called to the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard around 8:49 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers discovered a boy and began administrating medical care until the medic arrived.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries considered to be serious but non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was running along the Custis Trail before arriving in the Washington Boulevard area. The teen told police a suspect allegedly approached and stabbed him before he fled on foot.

Police broadcasted a lookout for the suspect and canvassed the area with the assistance of a police helicopter. No suspect was found following the search. 

The victim described the suspect as an Asian or Hispanic male wearing a striped shirt and shorts.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

RELATED: Man arrested for stabbing two people during argument on Metro Center platform, police say

RELATED: Man wanted for stabbing following argument in Fairfax County, police say

RELATED: 2 shootings, 1 stabbing in less than 5 hours in DC

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Environment Matters: Pollution in Virginia waters

Before You Leave, Check This Out