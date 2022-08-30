Boy seriously injured in stabbing on the Custis Trail in Virginia

The boy told police a suspect allegedly approached and stabbed him before he fled on foot.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Custis Trail Saturday night.

On Aug. 27, officers were called to the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard around 8:49 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers discovered a boy and began administrating medical care until the medic arrived.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries considered to be serious but non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was running along the Custis Trail before arriving in the Washington Boulevard area. The teen told police a suspect allegedly approached and stabbed him before he fled on foot.

Police broadcasted a lookout for the suspect and canvassed the area with the assistance of a police helicopter. No suspect was found following the search.

The victim described the suspect as an Asian or Hispanic male wearing a striped shirt and shorts.