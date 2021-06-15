There have been two attempted abductions of 11-year-olds in Prince William Co. over last 6 days, police say

The two abductions scenes are between a 17 and 22-minute car drive from each other.

WASHINGTON — There was a second attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl that happened Sunday in Dumfries, Virginia, according to Prince William County Police. It comes six days after another 11-year-old was almost abducted from her bedroom last Thursday.

Prince William County Police has said it's investigating both attempted abductions, but it's not known at this time if the two 11-year-olds attempted abductions are connected in any way.

The most recent of the two separate abduction attempts happened on Sunday around 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Antrim Circle. This attempted abduction scene is between a 17 to 22-minute car drive from the first abduction attempt of an 11-year-old, which happened in the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Court, according to Google Maps.

During the most recent abduction attempt, police said the suspect reportedly grabbed the girl and told her not to move while preventing her from leaving. The girl and suspect eventually separated, and the suspect fled on foot. The victim ran into her residence where she notified a family member who contacted the police, said PWCP.

In the second attempted abduction, police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located, according to PWCP.