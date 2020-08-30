x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

Police: DC man sought for kidnapping his 3-year-old daughter, breaking into Southeast home

Tavonte Robinson is accused of breaking into a Southeast, DC home Sunday and forcefully taking his 3-year-old daughter.
Credit: MPD

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are searching for a man who they believe kidnapped his three-year-old daughter, as well as broke into a Southeast D.C. home on Sunday. 

Officers are investigating the case as parental kidnapping, saying that they are actively looking for 20-year-old Tavonte Robinson. Robinson is believed to have taken his 3-year-old daughter, McKenzie Washington, from a home early Sunday.

According to Police, Robinson "forcefully" broke into a home on the 1300 block of T Street in Southeast around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. Once inside the home, he took McKenzie and immediately left in a white Chevy Suburban car.

Now, DC Police are asking for your help.  Anyone who has any information regarding the case or on McKenzie's whereabouts is urged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

A $1,000 award is being offered for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest or indictment. You can also submi tips to the MPD Crime Solver's text tip line at 50411

Credit: MPD

RELATED: Deputies: Man kidnapped 2 teens with intentions of selling them into sex trafficking

RELATED: 'Cupcake' McKinney murder suspects indicted on federal kidnapping charges

RELATED: Maryland will become a 'destination for the exploitation of girls' if underage marriage laws aren't changed, advocates say

RELATED: Mother of 22-year-old killed by police fights for her son's legacy at March on Washington

RELATED: AMBER Alert: 2-year-old girl believed to be kidnapped by father

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news