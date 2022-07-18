x
Virginia

Virginia 13-year-old charged with abduction of family member, robbery

The teen girl pulled out a knife and threatened the family member, police said.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 13-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after she threatened a family member with a knife. 

On July 15 at 10 p.m. officers went to a home located on Coachman Terrace in Woodbridge to investigate a reported domestic incident. 

Investigators say a 46-year-old woman was in her room when her 13-year-old family member came in and attempted to take her phone. 

When the woman refused to hand over the phone, the young teen pulled out a knife and threatened her, police said. Another family member intervened, and the girl eventually ran away from the house. 

No injuries were reported by the police department. While investigating the incident, officers located suspected illegal narcotics inside the teen’s room. 

The girl was charged with robbery, abduction, and possession of a controlled substance. Her court date is still pending and she is being held at a juvenile detention center in Virginia.

