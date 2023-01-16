Police investigate shooting in Prince William Co.

Officials say the "extent of injuries" is unknown at this time.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting in Prince William County Monday night.

According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge. Police have not said at what time the shooting happened.

Officials say the "extent of injuries" is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect description available at this time and police have not said what may have led up to the shooting.

A heavy police presence can be expected in the area while detectives investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip on the Prince William County website.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

WATCH NEXT: 2 women shot while riding in DC Uber