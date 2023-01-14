2 women shot while in DC rideshare vehicle

Police could not confirm if the vehicle was driving for Uber or Lyft, but they said the women were passengers.

WASHINGTON — Two women were shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, and police say they were in a rideshare vehicle, like Uber or Lyft.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – near Morton Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the area and found evidence of a shooting but no victims. A short time after, police said two women were located at a local hospital.

The victims were conscious and breathing, but their exact conditions weren't known.

Police said they believed both women were passengers in the rideshare vehicle.

No suspect information has been released.

No other information was immediately available.

