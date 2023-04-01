1 person killed, 4 others injured after shooting in Dumfries home

The police department has detained and placed a person of interest in custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUMFRIES, Va. — One person has died and four others were injured after a shooting at a Dumfries home Wednesday morning, leading to an investigation by the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD).

Police officers responded to Milroy Drive, off of Jefferson Davis Highway, around 10:50 a.m. after being informed of shots being fired in the area with injuries. Upon arrival, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds or other injuries.

One of the five people was pronounced dead at the home. The four other victims were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of the victims are not confirmed at this time, including their names, ages, and gender, according to police. The police department has detained and placed a person of interest in custody.

No identifying information has been released regarding the person of interest, along with a motive in the case. Police did say they believe the incident was contained to the house, and do not see a threat to the community.

Here is a live look at the scene as police continue to investigate:

People are asked to avoid the area and follow police direction as this is an active crime scene.