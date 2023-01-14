Man found shot to death inside car in Prince George's County, police say

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle late Friday night in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, police said.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Afton Street for a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m., police said.

Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to PGPD. His identity has not been released.

Detectives are actively working to establish a suspect or suspects and a motive for this case.

At this time, PGPD is asking anyone who may have information on this shooting to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.