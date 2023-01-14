Man found shot to death inside car in Prince George's County, police say

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle late Friday night in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, police said.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Afton Street for a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m., police said.
Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to PGPD. His identity has not been released.
Detectives are actively working to establish a suspect or suspects and a motive for this case.
At this time, PGPD is asking anyone who may have information on this shooting to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.
This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.
