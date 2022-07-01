Woman found shot, killed in wooded area behind Woodbridge 7-Eleven

Detectives have not released information on suspects or a motive.

A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Woodbridge, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police.

Prince William County Police responded to a wooded area behind a 7-Eleven, located on Jefferson Davis Highway, around 4:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel.

No additional victims or property damage were located through the initial investigation into the shooting. The police department also did not receive any additional gunshot calls from the area during the time of the incident.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating to determine what led up to the shooting and are trying to speak with anyone who has information on what happened.

The investigation is and ongoing.