2 teens killed, 3 injured in car crash involving pedestrians

OAKTON, Va. — Two teens have died and three others are injured after two cars collided, causing one to ricochet off the road and hit a group of juveniles who had just crossed the street.
Fairfax County Police responded to a crash around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax involving a white BMW, a green Toyota 4Runner and three pedestrians.
Police claim the driver of the Toyota was heading north on Blake Lane and waiting for three juveniles to cross the street before making a left turn. Once the teens crossed, the driver began turning when the BMW, driving south on Blake Lane, crashed into the front of the Toyota on the driver's side, ricocheted off the road, hit the three pedestrians and a pole before coming to a stop further down the road.
The three pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two of them have since died from their injuries. The third victim remains in the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. The driver and front passenger of the BMW were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say all five are teens though officers did not specify their ages.
Fairfax Police Major Eli Cory said two passengers in the backseat of the BMW ran away after the crash. Cory said they have identified the two who ran and they are searching for them.
Police believe the driver of the BMW was speeding when the crash occurred.
Cory said the investigation is ongoing, and they will provide further updates on those involved once the information is available.
On Monday, in an unrelated incident, police confirmed an 18-year-old woman died after an SUV hit her in Alexandria last month. Daniela Bonilla Betancourt was the eighth pedestrian to be killed in Fairfax County so far in 2022, up sharply when compared to 2021, which only saw seven pedestrian-related deaths for the entire year.
