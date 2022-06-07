2 teens killed, 3 injured in car crash involving pedestrians

Two of three pedestrians hit while crossing the street died and a third has life-threatening injuries.

OAKTON, Va. — Two teens have died and three others are injured after two cars collided, causing one to ricochet off the road and hit a group of juveniles who had just crossed the street.

Fairfax County Police responded to a crash around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax involving a white BMW, a green Toyota 4Runner and three pedestrians.

Police claim the driver of the Toyota was heading north on Blake Lane and waiting for three juveniles to cross the street before making a left turn. Once the teens crossed, the driver began turning when the BMW, driving south on Blake Lane, crashed into the front of the Toyota on the driver's side, ricocheted off the road, hit the three pedestrians and a pole before coming to a stop further down the road.

The three pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two of them have since died from their injuries. The third victim remains in the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. The driver and front passenger of the BMW were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say all five are teens though officers did not specify their ages.

Fairfax Police Major Eli Cory said two passengers in the backseat of the BMW ran away after the crash. Cory said they have identified the two who ran and they are searching for them.

Police believe the driver of the BMW was speeding when the crash occurred.

Cory said the investigation is ongoing, and they will provide further updates on those involved once the information is available.

This gentleman was inside his home on Blake Ln in Fairfax when the crash happened. Hear part of what he witnessed hear. More to follow on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/TVCYFU7G2k — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) June 7, 2022