18-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in Alexandria, police say

Police say the driver, a 21-year-old man, didn't stop after the crash but later called officials to say he was the person behind the wheel.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police say an 18-year-old woman has died after she was struck by an SUV while using a crosswalk on Little River Turnpike near Oasis Drive last month.

Detectives with the Mason Police District Crash Reconstruction Unit in Fairfax County said 18-year-old Daniela Bonilla Betancourt was hit just after 10:15 p.m. on May 22. She was taken to a nearby hospital for help but police say she died from her injuries over the weekend.

Investigators say the driver of a 2007 Honda CRV hit Betancourt as she was using a crosswalk near Oasis Drive. The driver did not stop to help the woman after the collision, police said.

The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Abraham Lincoln Samuel, notified the Fairfax County Department of Public Safety Communications that he was the person behind the wheel. Police charged him with felony hit and run the night of the crash; however, the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney could add more charges. Detectives do not believe alcohol to have been a factor in the deadly crash.

Police say Betancourt is the eighth pedestrian to be killed in the county so far in 2022, up sharply when compared to 2021, which only saw seven pedestrian-related deaths for the entire year.