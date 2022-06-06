x
2-car crash causes major delays in eastbound lanes of I-66 in Manassas

Lanes blocked by the crash investigation have reopened, but expect delays in the area Monday morning.

MANASSAS, Va. — Drivers in Manassas should expect major delays on Interstate 66 Monday morning because of a crash in the eastbound lanes.

The crash, involving two cars, was first reported at mile marker 48 in Prince William County around 4:30 a.m. That's less than a mile from VA-234 Exit 47. Eastbound lanes were blocked for the crash investigation, and patients were taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter.

Information about the cause of the crash, the number of people injured, or the nature of those injuries has not yet been released by crash investigators. 

As of 6:30 a.m., all eastbound lanes of I-66 had reopened, but a major backup was seen on our Sky9 helicopter, stretching back about five miles from where the crash happened.

Credit: WUSA9
Sky9 shows the back up on Interstate 66 from an earlier crash stretching for miles Monday morning, June 6, 2022.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

