'No cars, just people' | Portion of downtown DC roadway to close for Open Streets event in DC

DDOT says 7th Street between Florida Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW will be closed to drivers and have parking restrictions in place.

WASHINGTON — DC officials are warning residents days before that an event may impact their Saturday plans.

The DC Department of Transportation says on June 4, 7th Street between Florida Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW will have parking restrictions in place from noon until 4 p.m. and will be closed to motorists from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The closures are due to DDOT's Open Streets event.

Open Streets aims to temporarily close roadways to motorists in order to provide safe spaces for walking, biking, skating and other activities.

"We are thrilled to bring the first Signature Open Streets event of the year through Downtown," DDOT writes on their website. "No cars, just people."

The event will consist of a 1.5-mile route that connects Shaw, Mount Vernon Square, Chinatown, and Penn Quarter. Attendees can also enjoy a bike rodeo, Silent Disco, a Go-Go band, fitness classes, live art and more.

During the event, vehicles will not be able to cross 7th Street between Florida and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. People who live in the area or visitors east or west of the impacted streets will need to plan accordingly.

DDOT says all street closures and listed times could change depending on conditions. No parking signs will be placed in the impacted areas. All vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

