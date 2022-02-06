Driver charged after car crashes into group of pedestrians in Annandale

Investigators believe the driver dropped food and spilled a drink inside her car and was trying to pick up what she dropped when she lost control of the vehicle.

ANNANDALE, Va. — A woman is facing charges after she lost control of her car and crashed into a group of people standing in a parking lot in Annandale last month.

According to the Mason Police District, 41-year-old Joana Konadu was driving her 2008 Nissan Sentra when she apparently dropped food and spilled a drink.

Investigators believe Konadu dropped food and spilled a drink inside her car and was trying to pick up what she dropped when she lost control of the vehicle. Konadu then reportedly crossed a median before hitting the group of people and driving into a metal fence. Officers say the people were gathered in the parking lot on Maple Place to discuss a community project in the area.

One of the people hit, 83-year-old Eileen Garnett, was taken to a nearby hospital for help but later died from her injuries. The other pedestrians who were injured, the driver and the passenger are expected to survive.

Kondu has been charged with Reckless Driving: Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control. Officers say she was issued a summons and released on her own recognizance.