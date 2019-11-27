VIRGINIA, USA — Metro officials have announced train delays due to reported flooding at Pentagon Station on Wednesday morning.

Officials said trains are temporarily bypassing the station because of flooding in the station’s mezzanine area.

Crews are at the scene working on the issue.

The blue and yellow lines are experiencing delays and officials have requested the assistance of shuttle bus services.

Bus services are available between Pentagon City and Arlington Cemetery.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the flooding.

Commuters at the station tweeted pictures of the flooding inside of the station. It appears passengers are walking through water to get to their trains.

This story is developing.

