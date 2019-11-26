WASHINGTON — Capitol police locked down the White House and the U.S. Capitol was evacuated following reports of an authorized aircraft in the area, according to CNN.

Betsy Klein, White House reporter at CNN, said police evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution after an aircraft entered a restricted airspace in the D.C. area.

Officials said the plane violated airspace rules.

Klein reported that officials said, “it is not known to be hostile at this time.”

The evacuation at the U.S. Capitol started around 8:30 a.m. and people were authorized to go back inside the building approximately 30 minutes after.

According to the Secret Service, the lockdown at the White House has since been lifted.

Reporters in the buildings tweeted during the incident as authorities worked to investigate the situation.

This story is developing.

