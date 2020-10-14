Four Loudoun County Public Schools staff members test positive for COVID-19

Four staff members from four different schools have reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Four schools in Loudoun County Public Schools sent its communities a letter that told them a staff member had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The four schools that reported staff members that contracted COVID-19 are Potomac Falls High School, Harper Park Middle School, Eagle Ridge Middle School and Stone Bridge High School.

In all, only four staff members, one at each of the four schools, are known to have the virus among LCPS staff members district wide.

"Please know that as Superintendent of the Loudoun County Public Schools I care deeply about the health and well-being of students, staff members, their families, and the broader Loudoun community," said school district Superindentent Eric Williams.

Recently, four Loudoun County student-athletes who play soccer within the school district tested positive for the coronavirus.

Loudoun County Public Schools did vote back in late September to start hybrid in-person learning and came after some people in the county protested and voiced objection to strictly digital learning.

This hybrid model includes a gradual return of in-person learning between the beginning of October, through November.

Grades Kindergarten through 2nd grade will be the first to experience hybrid learning, according to the district. Families in these grades who chose in-person learning will be able to start doing so by October 27, 2020.

WUSA9 will continue to follow developments from LCPS and its in-person hybrid learning model amid the COVID-19 pandemic.