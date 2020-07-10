Loudoun County student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

The high school student last attended practice on Sept. 23 and is currently in quarantine.

ASHBURN, Va. — A high school student-athlete from Ashburn has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Loudoun County Public Schools.

LCPS Superintendent Eric Williams notified parents, teachers and the communities by email Tuesday evening that a student-athlete from Broad Run High School had tested positive for COVID-19. The student last attended a practice at the school on Sept. 23 and is currently in quarantine.

"We wish them well," Williams said.

There was no mention of what sport the student-athlete played.

The Loudoun County Health Department has begun contact tracing related to the incident and will notify all "close contacts" of the student who tested positive. The Virginia Department of Health defines “close contacts” as people who have been within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for the virus, for 15 minutes or more, starting from 48 hours before symptom onset.

I encourage LCPS students, parents, and staff members to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention preventive measures and guidance," Williams said. "Even as Virginia entered Phase III of the Forward Virginia Blueprint on July 1, Gov. Northam announced that Virginia will maintain a 'Safer at Home' strategy with continued social distancing, the requirement that individuals wear face coverings in indoor public settings, and other significant mitigation measures. It is important that we all follow this guidance to the fullest extent possible to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus."

The LCHD advises that anyone who is ill should self-isolate and contact their physician for further guidance. Anyone with COVID-related questions can reach the LCHD at 703-737-8300.

Loudoun County schools are still operating primarily in distance learning mode with some exceptions, according to the county's latest update on September 23.

However, modified sports practices and competitions are occurring according to a plan laid out by the Virginia High School League which has adopted US Centers for Disease Control guidance for youth sports.

Currently Broad Run is fielding competition teams in sports including varsity football, field hockey, cross country, volleyball and cheer, according to the VHSL schedule.