Charles County Public Schools will bring some students back to classrooms in November

The Board of Education voted to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan, but gave parents the choice between in-person or virtual learning for their children.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 5-2 vote by the Charles County Board of Education will put more Maryland public education students back in the classroom starting Nov. 9. Charles County Public Schools will move into the second phase of its five-step reopening plan.

Parents of children who were identified as eligible to return under Phase 2 were given the choice to continue virtual learning or send their kids back to the classroom. Of the 27,000 CCPS students, 7,256 students are eligible to return during Phase 2. However, 3,218 students will be returning for now.

“This is the hardest decision I have made in 16 years,” Board Member Jennifer Abell said, prior to the vote. “It is important for our community — no matter which way this goes — to pull together and support our students and teachers as we move forward.”

Students in Phase 2 include:

Students receiving special education services;

English Learners (EL) students;

Students who have a 504 plan;

Students who do not have internet access at home;

Students who are homeless or displaced/living in foster care;

Students who are children of CCPS employees; and

High school juniors and seniors enrolled in the following Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses. Robert D. Stethem Educational Center: Virtual Academy (Grades 10-12), Automotive Technician, Academy of Health Professions Pharmacy Technician, Academy of Health Professions Physical Rehabilitation, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). North Point High School: Automotive Technician, Collision Repair, Academy of Health Professions Certified Nursing Assistant, Construction Design and Management, Electrical Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts (ACF), Manufacturing and Welding. Henry E. Lackey High School: ProStart program Maurice J. McDonough High School: * Dance program (all students) All high schools: Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) program





CCPS has five phases to its reopening plan, each of which returns new groups of students to classrooms. However, parents have the option of continuing virtual education for their child throughout the 2020-21 school year.

"Phase 2 provides opportunities to provide a more equitable education for children who are not well served in the virtual environment or who do not have reliable internet connectivity at home," Superintendent Kimberly Hill said.