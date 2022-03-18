Loudoun County deputy shoots, kills woman armed with a knife

The woman lunged at deputies responding to a stabbing scene early Friday morning, the sheriff's office said.

POTOMAC FALLS, Va. — A woman is dead after she was shot by sheriff's deputies at a Potomac Falls apartment early Friday morning.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported domestic-related incident just after 4 a.m. in the 46600 block of Ellicott Square.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman stabbed inside the apartment, the sheriff's office said in a press release. Another woman came out of the apartment armed with a knife. Investigators say the woman refused to drop the knife and lunged at deputies. She was shot, and taken to the hospital, where she later died, according to the sheriff's office. It is not clear how many deputies fired at the woman.

The woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. They are not considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

No deputies were injured in the shooting and there is no threat to the community, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office has not yet identified the deputies involved or the women involved in this case.