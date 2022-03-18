x
Maryland

Frederick County deputy shoots, injures man during pursuit, sheriff's office says

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said the man fired a gun at the deputy during a foot chase.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy early Friday morning. 

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop for a suspected drunk driver who was speeding on Interstate 270  and Route 85 around 2:45 a.m.

When the driver refused to stop, a pursuit ensued, the sheriff's office said. That pursuit ended in the  Kingsbrook Community area in Frederick, when the suspect bailed from his car and ran off on foot, according to police officials. 

At one point during the foot chase, the suspect fired a gun at the deputy and the deputy returned fire, according to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The deputy struck the suspect, and the deputy was not hurt. 

Medics responded to the scene and transported the suspect by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The suspect is currently in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators say a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is expected to hold a press conference to update the community on the incident.

Additional details have not yet been released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

