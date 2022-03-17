A Forestville woman was murdered, sexually assaulted in 1989. Now, police think they've found her killer

64-year-old James Cole is charged with the crimes against 27-year-old Cynthia Rodgers.

FORESTVILLE, Md. — Prince George's police believe they've found the man who killed and sexually assaulted a woman 33 years ago in Forestville, Maryland.

James Cole, 64, is now in police custody after he was arrested and charged with the crimes against Cynthia Rodgers of Forestville, who was 27 years old at the time of her death.

Cole is already serving a life sentence from an unrelated first-degree rape conviction.

Police say that on Jan. 27, 1989, Rodgers was found dead in a wooded area in the 6000 block of Surrey Square Lane Service Road in Forestville.

Investigators said that she was found suffering from trauma and had been sexually assaulted. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as strangulation with blunt force trauma to her head and neck and the manner was ruled a homicide.

On Jan. 24, 2022, police said detectives had evidence in the case retested, and thanks to advancements in DNA technology, produced a "complete unidentified male profile."