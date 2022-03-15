Maryland man sentenced to 90 years for shooting 3 Prince George's County officers

Steven Maurice Warren, 28, pleaded guilty to eight counts of attempted first and second degree murder and multiple assault charges.

A 28-year-old Maryland man was sentenced to 90 years in jail after pleading guilty to numerous charges stemming from a home invasion in August 2020 in which three Prince George's County Police officers were shot.

Steven Maurice Warren appeared in Prince George's County Circuit Court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing after he was indicted on 38 separate charges, ranging from attempted first-degree murder to reckless endangerment and burglary.

On Aug. 23, 2020, PGPD officers responded to a call for a home invasion in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace. The first officer that arrived, Officer Brandon Westfall, was shot three times after he confronted Warren and a second man. Westfall was able to call for backup and treat himself while additional help arrived, according to county officials.

Responding officers exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire with Steven Maurice Warren and his co-defendant Andre Larnell Smith; 198 rounds were fired altogether, according to Deputy State’s Attorney Jonathon Church, and three officers were shot and injured during the incident.

In a press conference following the hearing, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said she felt the sentencing underscores how seriously the county takes gun violence.

"We care about our community," Braveboy said. "We will protect them, we will serve them. But we will also hold individuals accountable when they commit atrocities in our community."