Hagerstown Police say a caregiver crafted a plan with two other men to steal a large amount of cash from the woman.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The Hagerstown Police Department has arrested three people for allegedly assaulting and attempting murder a 95-year-old woman.

On March 7, Hagerstown Police were called to a home on Marshall Street where they found the woman with injuries to her head, neck, and face. Police said the woman claimed a man had come to her home and had tried to kill her.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned Angel Parker, 33, of Hagerstown, had been providing home health care assistance to the woman and had become aware of a large sum of money in the house.

Hagerstown Police alleges that Parker then crafted a plan with 23-year-old Jacob Kitch-Nordsick and 23-year-old Taylor Alexander to kill the woman.

Police say one or more of the trio entered the woman’s house on March 7, then possibly strangled her and knocked her unconscious, before stealing her money.

The woman has since been treated and released from the hospital, according to police. Officers say she was able to use her home health alert necklace to contact 911.

“We are extremely grateful that this brave woman was not more seriously injured or killed,” a Hagerstown Police statement reads. “HPD would like to acknowledge responding officers and EMTs that provided initial treatment and the swift work of HPD detectives. All three subjects have been arrested and are held without bond.”

Both Parker and Kitch-Nordsick were charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, among other charges.