Gas leak explosion in Springfield injures multiple workers, damages cars

Fairfax County Fire & Rescue said three Washington Gas employees were injured in the explosion.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — An active gas leak in Springfield, Virginia injured multiple workers and damaged several cars in the area. Utility crews using a backhoe caused a gas line to explode and catch fire on the 8500 block of Hooes Road.

Sky9 was on the scene shortly after 1 p.m., showing fire crews battling huge flames erupting from a hole in the ground where Washington Gas crews were working to contain a gas leak. The fire spread to cars and one house in the area, according to officials on the scene.

Three Washington Gas employees were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fairfax County Fire & Rescue. No information has been released yet on what injuries the workers suffered.

The fire department said Washington Gas was on scene working to access the main valve to shut off gas in the line before the fire could be extinguished.

Hooes Road at Fairfax County Parkway is closed to traffic currently, and police are encouraging drivers to seek alternative routes.

UPDATE- scene of gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area. Gas company on scene working to access main valve to shut off gas in the line. Fire will then be extinguished. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/5IcXJYITOw — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 3, 2021