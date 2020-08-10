Arlington residents evacuated after 'major' outside gas leak

The time for gas main repair and reopening of roads is still pending at this time, officials said.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington Gas crews are currently working to clamp a high pressure, 12-inch main in the 5100 block of Williamsburg Boulevard in Arlington.

Arlington Police have placed road closures in the area to further prevent travel as crews are working to resolve the issue.

Fire officials said residents in the area will smell an odor of gas but only residents closest to the leak will be evacuated. There are no reports of injuries or illnesses at this time.

The time for gas main repair and reopening of roads is still pending at this time, officials said.

Arlington Fire Department will remain on the scene to protect gas company workers that are entering the hole near the leak.

#Alert: Multiple units are on scene of a major outside gas leak in the 5100blk of Williamsburg Bl. Residents in the area will smell an odor of gas. Residents closest to the leak will be evacuated. ONLY evacuate if required to do so by firefighters. @washingtongas is on on scene. pic.twitter.com/1BezkzMKJb — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) October 8, 2020