A garbage truck reportedly slid off the road during the accident.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Frederick County, Maryland on Tuesday around 12 p.m., according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

No further details were released by police and fire officials about this crash.

