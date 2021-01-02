x
One dead in Southeast DC house fire overnight, firefighters say

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire

WASHINGTON — One person is dead following a large house fire in Southeast DC overnight Monday.

Firefighters were called to a home in the LeBaum Street SE just before 11 p.m. Crews encountered an intense fire and the home engulfed in flames. It took 12 units and 50 firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, according to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS Monday morning.

After getting the fire under control, the fire department conducted a search of the home and found one victim inside. That person has not been identified as of Monday morning. 

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

